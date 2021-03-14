COVID-19 SOPs to be implemented during anti-polio drive from Mar 29

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Dr. Faiza Kanwal has said that COVID-19 Standard operating procedure(SOPs)would be followed in letter and spirit during the five-day anti-polio drive being commenced from March 29.

Talking to APP, the CEO said that to make the Polio campaign successful, training of Union Council Incharges of mobile polio teams is underway under the supervision of health officers of Health Authority. During the campaign 2964 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 885,000 children less than five years in all Tehsils and Union Councils of the district. Dr. Faiza that SOP"s regarding COVID-19 would be implemented to ensure safety during the drive while wearing face masks and use of sanitizer would also be mandatory for polio teams.

Meanwhile, in Incharge of the anti-polio drive, Chaudary Muhammad Hussain informed that 396 area in charges, 204 medical officers, and allied hospitals, and Tehsil Headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign. He said all possible steps have been taken by the concerned to make the campaign a success. "307 fix centers would also be set up to administer drops", he added. A sufficient quantity of vaccines is available, and no stone will be left unturned in our effort to make the campaign a success. He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in the elimination of the crippling disease from society. "The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved," he added./395