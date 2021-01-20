COVID-19 SOPs to be implemented during anti-typhoid drive from Feb 1

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal Wednesday said that COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be followed in letter and spirit during two weeks long Anti-Typhoid drive being commenced from February 1.

Talking to APP, the CEO said that 959 teams would go door-to-door and administer free of cost anti-typhoid injection to 18,76,539 children from nine months to 15 years of age.

She said all possible steps have been taken by the concerned to make the campaign a success.

"142 fix centers would also be set up to administer drops", she added.

Dr Faiza said that under the Typhoid Prevention Campaign, children in the cantonment areas of Rawalpindi, Rawal Town, Pothohar Town, Gujar Khan, KotliSatyan, Kahuta and Murree urban areas would be given injections to protect them from typhoid.

She urged the citizens to cooperate with the health teams as a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed to every nook and corner of the district.