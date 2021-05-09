UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 SOPs To Be Strictly Implemented On Eid

Sumaira FH 14 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 03:10 PM

COVID-19 SOPs to be strictly implemented on Eid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja Sunday said that the guidelines issued by the NCOC on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to control coronavirus would be strictly implemented in letter and spirit.

Presiding over a meeting to review the implementation of COVID preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) here , the minister maintained that movement of residents would be monitored closely during the Eid holidays and no one would be allowed to move freely.

Muhammad Basharat Raja said that police rangers and all law enforcement agencies had been on the alert and police checkpoints had been set up at tourist routes to restrict the unnecessary movement of the citizens in order to control the spread the deadly virus.

He expressed hope that people would behave like responsible citizens, and would cooperate with the administration to defeat Covid by abiding the restrictions.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Saddar under its ongoing drive against violation of COVID-19 arrested 27 people with the help of the police and sealed two snooker clubs for not adhering to lockdown hours.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Snooker Punjab Holidays Alert Saddar Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

3 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

5 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

5 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

5 hours ago

Tabreed reports AED85.5 million net profit in Q1&# ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.