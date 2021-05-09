COVID-19 SOPs to be strictly implemented on Eid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja Sunday said that the guidelines issued by the NCOC on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to control coronavirus would be strictly implemented in letter and spirit.

Presiding over a meeting to review the implementation of COVID preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) here , the minister maintained that movement of residents would be monitored closely during the Eid holidays and no one would be allowed to move freely.

Muhammad Basharat Raja said that police rangers and all law enforcement agencies had been on the alert and police checkpoints had been set up at tourist routes to restrict the unnecessary movement of the citizens in order to control the spread the deadly virus.

He expressed hope that people would behave like responsible citizens, and would cooperate with the administration to defeat Covid by abiding the restrictions.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Saddar under its ongoing drive against violation of COVID-19 arrested 27 people with the help of the police and sealed two snooker clubs for not adhering to lockdown hours.