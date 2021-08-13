Covid-19 SOPs to strictly observe in Independence Day celebrations

UrduPoint.com

Independence Day would be celebrated in Multan and elsewhere in south Punjab with simplicity amid Muharram mourning as people grapple with novel coronavirus and standard operating procedures (SOPs) associated with its prevention

Deputy Commissioner Multan Ali Shahzad Friday said the city would reverberate with sirens at 8:58 am on August 14 morning, to be followed by flag hoisting ceremony right at 9 am. He, however, appealed the people to observe Independence Day with simplicity due to Muharram mourning and follows SOPs to avoid virus infection.

Green colour dominated the city with people having installed national flags at their roof tops and on motorcycles. kids were found enthusiastic as usual buying bunting, stickers, badges bearing prints of national flag. Some buildings were also seen illuminated. People also cut cake at ceremonies with observance of SOPs.

Official flag hoisting ceremonies would also be held at other districts in south Punjab. DC Ali Shahzad appealed the people to observe SOPs for prevention of virus infections suring visit to parks or other public places.

