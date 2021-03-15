Despite clear directive of the Federal and Provincial governments to ensure the availability of sanitizers and use of masks at business centers amid rising cases of Covid-19, the violation of corona SOPs on Monday were found in various parts of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Despite clear directive of the Federal and Provincial governments to ensure the availability of sanitizers and use of masks at business centers amid rising cases of Covid-19, the violation of corona SOPs on Monday were found in various parts of the city.

People without fear were openly violating SOPs in bazaars and markets while the District Health Authority(DHA) has suggested the district administration to impose smart lockdown in 12 areas of the district as a number of positive cases reported from the areas.

The authority proposed to seal the areas of Sadiqabad, St No2 to 7 of Dhoke Chaudrain, Ahsan colony, Afshan colony, Misrial road, Gulrez Ph 5, Lalazar Tulsa road, Lehtrar road, Kotli Sattian, Lalarukh, Taxila, Bahria town Ph 8, Block A, Sattelite town, Khayban Sir Syed sector 2,4 and Muhalla Amarpura st,24,36 and 39 for 10 days in addition to four areas already had sealed to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Meanwhile talking to APP, District Health Officer Dr. Jawad Khalid said that 54 more people had become its victims during the last 24 hours out of which 48 were reported from Rawalpindi while 6 belonged to other districts.

He informed that the number of coronavirus patients had reached 13862 in the district. "14 cases were reported from Potohar town,12 Rawalpindi Cantt,9 Rawal town,9 Taxila,2 Murree,3 Islamabad, one from, AJK, Gujrat, Jehlum, Kotli Sattian and Kalr Syeda each during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq urged the business community to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to business activities to ensure safe working conditions to reduce the impact of COVID-19 spread.

Talking to a delegation of city trade bodies here at his office, the DC asked the traders representative to ensure social distancing, use of masks, and availability of hand sanitizers at the outlets for customers.

When contacted President Anjuman Tarjan Rawalpindi, Shahid Ghafoor Paracha told this agency that he had conveyed their concerns over the closure of businesses to the administration, that traders faced a huge loss of businesses during the previous lockdown.

He demanded of the government to allow the shopkeepers for the opening of shops till 10 PM instead of 6 PM, adding SOPs related to trading would be ensured at all markets and bazaars./395