COVID-19 : SOPs Violations Observed At Passenger Vans

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

COVID-19 : SOPs violations observed at passenger vans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Daily commuters in twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad Sunday complained about the non-compliance of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) at Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) , posing a serious threat to their lives.

They were of a view that despite strict warnings by the authorities concerned, passengers and transporters were not demonstrating seriousness towards the situation that may cause further transmission of coronavirus cases.

Faizan Khan, a commuter standing at Pirwadhai bus stand told APP that besides violation of SOPs, the transporters were also charging high fares, and the authorities concerned were yet to take actions against the violators.

"No one was observing social distancing in the local transport and the transporters were just concerned about earning money through accommodating huge number of passengers, " he regretted.

Rehan, another commuter at Faizbad said the government had allowed reopening of transport with strict implementation of SOPs, but unfortunately drivers, passengers and transporters were not obeying orders that might cause quick rise in COVID-19 cases.

He requested the quarters concerned to ensure availability of sanitizers and masks at bus stands especially in each public transport and that the passengers without mask should not be allowed to board the vehicle.

When contacted, Chairman Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) Kamran Cheema said he himself was paying visit at different bus wagon stands in the city to ensure the compliance of SOPs.

Stern actions were being taken against the violators at the spot, following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, he added.

Over 40 PSVs were challaned during last 15 days for defying anti-coronavirus guidelines, said Cheema.

He appealed to both passengers and transporters to cooperate with the district administration by ensuring strict compliance to COVID-19 so the second wave of coronavirus may possibly be contained.

