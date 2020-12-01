UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Spreading In Country Through PDM Gatherings: Ali

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 10:20 PM

COVID-19 spreading in country through PDM gatherings: Ali

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the coronavirus pandemic was spreading in different parts of the country through Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gatherings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the coronavirus pandemic was spreading in different parts of the country through Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gatherings.

Talking to ptv, he said the PDM leadership was exposing them by holding political power shows which caused the serious outbreak of the deadly virus.

The minister urged the people to adopt the standard operating procedures (SOPs) by maintaining social distance, wearing masks and gloves.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's concept of smart lockdown during first phase of coronavirus was also followed by the world countries as well, he added.

He said the government would not impose business lockdown as the business activities had been restored in the country after combating with the first wave of COVID-19 successfully.

Replying to a question, he said the PDM narrative against national institutions was rejected by the people of Gilgit-Baltistan in the elections.

