UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Surfaced In Pakistan After Hitting UK First: Zulfikar Bukhari

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:08 AM

COVID-19 surfaced in Pakistan after hitting UK first: Zulfikar Bukhari

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Tuesday said the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) had surfaced in Pakistan after the pandemic hit the Britain in start of February

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Tuesday said the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) had surfaced in Pakistan after the pandemic hit the Britain in start of February.

"There was not even a single case of the virus before it reported in the United Kingdom. The pandemic hit the UK in start of February, while it reached Pakistan by end of the same month," he said while rejecting the British media reports about the virus outbreak in the kingdom.

In a press release, he said the UK-based publications including The Telegraph, The Sun and Daily Mail had published baseless and misleading news stories in which they claimed that the UK had imported half of the coronavirus cases from Pakistan.

"How can it export the virus to the UK when there was not even a single case reported in Pakistan [at that time]," he questioned.

The SAPM said the publications had done cheap and non-professional reporting by linking the rapid spread of virus in the UK with Pakistan. Several newspapers had given indication that the life of some 1.5 million British-Pakistanis were in danger after publication of such news story.

Citing the research study of the Oxford University, he said the UK had imported most of the coronavirus cases from other countries including France, Italy and Spain. The global pandemic in the UK had at least 1,300 origins when it came to import of the virus.

He said the UK had reported some 80 per cent of the coroanvirus cases between February 28 and March 29 while Pakistan had closed its airspace in mid-March.

"Nobody was allowed to travel overseas during the closure of airspace by Pakistan," he added.

Zulfikar Bukhari said Pakistan's airspace was closed when the coronavirus cases witnessed a spike in the UK.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Import France Same Oxford Spain Italy United Kingdom February March Media From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Strong management of COVID-19 outbreak repercussio ..

56 minutes ago

Ground station opens to track satellite built by A ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed raises value of prizes of 16th L ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces conclusion of Phase ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

4 hours ago

UAE reaffirms support for Syrian people at Brussel ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.