UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Suspect Died

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 05:20 PM

COVID-19 suspect died

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :MS, Civil hospital, Sukkur, Dr. Tasleem Akhtar Khamisani on Sunday confirmed the death of COVID-19 suspect at his hospital.

Talking to APP, he said that Abdul Sattar , 70, a resident of Hussaini road Sukkur, was brought to the Sukkur hospital where he was referred to Gambat Institute of Medical Science hospital because of his precarious condition.

The doctors at the GIMS put the patient on ventilator as he was not able to breathe due to severe problem in breathing and chest pain for the last several days.

However, the patient expired on Sunday.

Doctors had also taken his coronavirus test and the result was still awaited.

Related Topics

Road Sukkur Gambat Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Scienc ..

10 minutes ago

&#039;Sharjah Economic&#039; intensifies inspectio ..

25 minutes ago

Belgium announces 178 COVID-19 related deaths

2 hours ago

Spain records lowest number of coronavirus deaths ..

3 hours ago

G20 launches &#039;Access to COVID-19 Tools Accele ..

4 hours ago

Oman announces 93 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.