COVID-19 suspect died

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :MS, Civil hospital, Sukkur, Dr. Tasleem Akhtar Khamisani on Sunday confirmed the death of COVID-19 suspect at his hospital.

Talking to APP, he said that Abdul Sattar , 70, a resident of Hussaini road Sukkur, was brought to the Sukkur hospital where he was referred to Gambat Institute of Medical Science hospital because of his precarious condition.

The doctors at the GIMS put the patient on ventilator as he was not able to breathe due to severe problem in breathing and chest pain for the last several days.

However, the patient expired on Sunday.

Doctors had also taken his coronavirus test and the result was still awaited.