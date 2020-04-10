COVID-19 suspects tested positive tally rose to 34 in AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

With the detection of one new suspects tested positive during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of COVID-19 infected persons tested positive in the State tally rose to 34, AJK health authorities said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) : With the detection of one new suspects tested positive during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of COVID-19 infected persons tested positive in the State tally rose to 34, AJK health authorities said.

The only new suspect tested positive belong to Neelam valley district and shifted to the isolation centre Muzaffarabad, an official statement on Friday said.

As many as 82 new suspects of corona virus were registered in Azad Jammu Kashmir and all of them were discharged from quarantine centres after declared negative.

According to health authorities, a total of 745 suspected were sent for test of whom the result of 618 have reached.Of these only 34 of the suspects were tested positive.

All rest of 584 suspects were tested negative.

Since a total 34 suspects were so far, tested positive across AJK which included 10 patients admitted in Isolation Centre in New City Teaching hospital, Mirpur, 12 in DHQ Hospital Bhimbher, and Three admitted in CMH Rawalakot, one in DHQ Hospital Kotli and 6 in Palandri DHQ hospital.

Since the first Corona virus hit person in AJK, has so far been discharged from New Mirpur city Teaching Hospital after recovery, a total of 33 suspects tested positive are under treatment at various AJK hospitals.

Results of 127 new cases are awaited which are scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

AJK government has established 57 Quarantine centres at various locations in Azad Jammu Kashmir.