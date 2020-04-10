UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Suspects Tested Positive Tally Rose To 34 In AJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 07:52 PM

COVID-19 suspects tested positive tally rose to 34 in AJK

With the detection of one new suspects tested positive during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of COVID-19 infected persons tested positive in the State tally rose to 34, AJK health authorities said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) : With the detection of one new suspects tested positive during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of COVID-19 infected persons tested positive in the State tally rose to 34, AJK health authorities said.

The only new suspect tested positive belong to Neelam valley district and shifted to the isolation centre Muzaffarabad, an official statement on Friday said.

As many as 82 new suspects of corona virus were registered in Azad Jammu Kashmir and all of them were discharged from quarantine centres after declared negative.

According to health authorities, a total of 745 suspected were sent for test of whom the result of 618 have reached.Of these only 34 of the suspects were tested positive.

All rest of 584 suspects were tested negative.

Since a total 34 suspects were so far, tested positive across AJK which included 10 patients admitted in Isolation Centre in New City Teaching hospital, Mirpur, 12 in DHQ Hospital Bhimbher, and Three admitted in CMH Rawalakot, one in DHQ Hospital Kotli and 6 in Palandri DHQ hospital.

Since the first Corona virus hit person in AJK, has so far been discharged from New Mirpur city Teaching Hospital after recovery, a total of 33 suspects tested positive are under treatment at various AJK hospitals.

Results of 127 new cases are awaited which are scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

AJK government has established 57 Quarantine centres at various locations in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Related Topics

Jammu Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Kotli Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government

Recent Stories

TV actress Ushna Shah apologizes doctors over her ..

6 minutes ago

Nasim Sadiq says flour mafia is being saved

20 minutes ago

Bank Alfalah supports 1.5 million beneficiaries un ..

27 minutes ago

Chief Minister inspects Kot Addu Hospital, directs ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine's Security Service Proposes Extension of R ..

2 minutes ago

Vice Chancellor Sindh University underlines to mee ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.