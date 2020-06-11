UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Takes 34 More Lives In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:19 AM

The number of coronavirus cases reached to 43,460 in the province after registration of 2641 new cases during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus cases reached to 43,460 in the province after registration of 2641 new cases during the last 24 hours.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department spokesman said on Wednesday evening that 34 more citizens in the province lost their lives while death toll due to COVID-19 reached to 807 in the province.

The health department confirmed that 1408 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore, 13 in Nankana Sahib district, 8 in Kasur, 61 in Sheikhupura, 254 in Rawalpindi, 6 in Attock, 3 in Chakwal, 49 in Gujranwala, 37 in Sialkot, 5 in Gujrat, 3 in Hafizabad, 147 in Multan, 7 in Vehari, 228 in Faisalabad, 9 in Chineot, 26 in Toba Tek Singh, 20 in Jhang, 9 in Rahimyar Khan, 14 in Sargodha, 2 in Mianwali, 2 in Khoshab, 17 in Bahawalnagar, 99 in Bahawalpur, 11 in Lodhran, 99 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 49 in Muzaffargarh, 5 in Rajanpur, 38 in Layyah, 8 in Sahiwal,1 in Okara and 1 new case of COVID-19 have been reported in Pakpatan district during the 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 308,806 tests for COVID-19 so far while 8643 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.

The Punjab health department has appealed to the masses to opt SOPs for their protection and use face masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

People have been advised to contact 1033 immediately on symptomsof coronavirus.

