UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Takes Another Life, 80 Tested Positive In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 09:59 PM

COVID-19 takes another life, 80 tested positive in Hyderabad

One more patient of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 484 in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :One more patient of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 484 in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to a daily situation report issued on Monday, as many as 80 people were tested coronavirus positive with 16% positivity rate while the number of total active cases reached 1642 in Hyderabad.

The district focal person Dr. Imdad Chana informed that out of 1642 active cases, 1613 were isolated at their homes while 29 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

As many as 499 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of which 80 cases were reported as positive with 16% positivity rate, daily situation report stated.

As per official figures received by APP, inoculation process was in progress at vaccination centres where 426958 people had received first jab while 126349 received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

During the last 24 hours, 1098 people received their first jab while 922 people were given a second dose of the vaccine, the report said.

Related Topics

Karachi Hyderabad Progress Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Muncipality’s aerial photography project s ..

Dubai Muncipality’s aerial photography project sets new standards of technolog ..

36 minutes ago
 SGG receive education at virtual NASA-certified sp ..

SGG receive education at virtual NASA-certified space camp

37 minutes ago
 Flights to Afghanistan suspended in light of curre ..

Flights to Afghanistan suspended in light of current events: GCAA

37 minutes ago
 India's Shami, Bumrah star to leave England reelin ..

India's Shami, Bumrah star to leave England reeling as Root falls in second Test ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Meets With Afghan Groups, Secures Promise ..

Pakistan Meets With Afghan Groups, Secures Promise to Form Inclusive Government ..

1 minute ago
 Russian Ambassador Intends to Drive Through Kabul ..

Russian Ambassador Intends to Drive Through Kabul With Taliban to Make Sure City ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.