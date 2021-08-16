COVID-19 takes another life, 80 tested positive in Hyderabad

One more patient of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 484 in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :One more patient of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 484 in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to a daily situation report issued on Monday, as many as 80 people were tested coronavirus positive with 16% positivity rate while the number of total active cases reached 1642 in Hyderabad.

The district focal person Dr. Imdad Chana informed that out of 1642 active cases, 1613 were isolated at their homes while 29 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

As many as 499 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of which 80 cases were reported as positive with 16% positivity rate, daily situation report stated.

As per official figures received by APP, inoculation process was in progress at vaccination centres where 426958 people had received first jab while 126349 received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

During the last 24 hours, 1098 people received their first jab while 922 people were given a second dose of the vaccine, the report said.