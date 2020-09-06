UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Takes Away 2 More Lives In Punjab On Sunday

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 02:20 PM

COVID-19 takes away 2 more lives in Punjab on Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away two more lives in the province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 97,166 after registration of 48 new cases.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Sunday, so far the total number of deaths in the province has been recorded as 2,210 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 39 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 3 in Gujranwala, 1 in Rawalpindi, 4 in Gujrat, 3 in Multan, 5 in Faisalabad, 3 in Jhang, 2 in Pakpatan, 2 in Sialkot, 1 in Toba Tek Singh, 3 in Rahimyar Khan, 1 in Layyah, 2 in Rajanpur, 1 in Vehari and 2 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Dera Ghazi Khan district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 1,001,720 tests for COVID-19 so far while 93,561 confirmed cases recovered all together in the province. The health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged thecitizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Jhang Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE to provide medical treatment for former Mali p ..

1 hour ago

Jaishankar hails UAE-India relations

3 hours ago

G20 ministers support efforts to mitigate coronavi ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 6, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

&#039;World faces delayed economic recovery from C ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.