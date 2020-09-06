COVID-19 takes away 2 more lives in Punjab on Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away two more lives in the province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 97,166 after registration of 48 new cases.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Sunday, so far the total number of deaths in the province has been recorded as 2,210 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 39 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 3 in Gujranwala, 1 in Rawalpindi, 4 in Gujrat, 3 in Multan, 5 in Faisalabad, 3 in Jhang, 2 in Pakpatan, 2 in Sialkot, 1 in Toba Tek Singh, 3 in Rahimyar Khan, 1 in Layyah, 2 in Rajanpur, 1 in Vehari and 2 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Dera Ghazi Khan district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 1,001,720 tests for COVID-19 so far while 93,561 confirmed cases recovered all together in the province. The health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged thecitizens.