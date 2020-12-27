UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Takes Away 42 More Lives In Punjab On Sunday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 04:40 PM

COVID-19 takes away 42 more lives in Punjab on Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 claimed another 42 lives in the province and 524 new cases were reported on Sunday.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD), the number of cases in the province reached 135,665 while total deaths had been recorded 3,900.

The P&SHD confirmed that 291 new cases were reported in Lahore, one in Kasur, five in Sheikhupura,one in Nankana Sahib, 68 in Rawalpindi, three in Chakwal, 21 in Jehlum, four in Mandi Bahauddin, three in Sialkot, one in Narowal, four in Gujrat,22 in Faisalabad, six in Toba Tek Singh, two in Jhang, one in Chineot, eight in Sargodha,one in Mianwali, two in Khoshab, 12 in Bhakkar, four in Layyah,25 in Multan, two in Vehari, two in Lodharan, one in Khanewal, nine in Bahawalpur, eight in Bahawalnagar, five in Rahimyar Khan,11 in Okara and one new case was reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,387,105 tests for COVID-19 so far while 121,989 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were available in 244 hospitals across the province where 8,329 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients as 3,786 beds were equipped with oxygen facility and 469 beds were occupied so far.

The Punjab health department allocated 649 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 345 ventilators were in use while 304 ones were spare so far.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faceswith masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

