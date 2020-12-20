UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Takes Away 46 Lives In Punjab On Sunday

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 01:00 PM

COVID-19 takes away 46 lives in Punjab on Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 took away 46 lives while 722 new cases were reported on Sunday in the province.

According to the record shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 131,428 while the total number of deaths had been recorded 3,604 so far.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 407 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, one in Kasur, two in Sheikhupura, three in Nankana Sahib, 55 in Rawalpindi, one in Attock,one in Jehlum, six in Gujranwala, two in Mandi Bahauddin, five in Hafizabad, four in Sialkot, one in Narowal, four in Gujrat,33 in Faisalabad, two in Toba Tek Singh, four in Jhang, 19 in Multan, three in Lodharan, one in Vehari, two in Khanewal, three in Dera Ghazi Khan, one in Chineot,20 in Sargodha, nine in Mianwali, nine in Khoshab, 11 in Bhakkar, one in Layyah, 38 in Bahawalpur,24 in Bahawalnagar, four in Muzaffargarh, 10 in Rahimyar Khan, 22 in Okara, four in Pakpatan and 10 cases were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 2,285,030 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 119,897 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment have been provided in 242 hospitals across the province where 8,264 beds have been reserved for the COVID-19 patients in which 3,786 beds are equipped with oxygen facility among which 524 beds are occupied and the rest are vacant.

The Punjab Health Department has allocated 669 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province from which 332 are in use while 337 ventilators are spare so far.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces withmasks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Hafizabad Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock Sunday From 786 Investment Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

S. Korea reports over 1,000 new coronavirus cases

46 minutes ago

UAE welcomes implementation of Riyadh Agreement, f ..

2 hours ago

Brazil registers 50,177 new COVID-19 infections

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 20, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed praises deep fraternal relation ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.