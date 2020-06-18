UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Takes Away 52 More Lives In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 04:40 PM

The COVID-19 has claimed 52 more lives while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 60,138 after the registration of 1899 new cases in the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has claimed 52 more lives while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 60,138 after the registration of 1899 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said on Thursday afternoon, total number of deaths has reached 1202 in the province while 17,825 patients recovered.

As many as 1226 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore, 3 in Kasur, 22 in Sheikhupura, 140 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Jehlum, 1 in Chakwal, 75 in Gujranwala, 42 in Sialkot, 16 in Gujrat, 1 in Hafizabad, 58 in Multan, 5 in Khanewal, 4 in Vehari, 4 in Muzafargarh, 120 in Faisalabad, 24 in Chiniot, 19 in Toba Tek Singh, 1 in Jhang, 10 in Rahimyar Khan, 2 in Attock, 23 in Sargodha, 11 in Mianwali, 2 in Bhakkar, 34 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Lodhran, 12 in Okara, 28 in Sahiwal and 9 new case were reported in Pakpatan district during the 24 hours.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 386,992 testsfor COVID-19.

