COVID-19 takes away 62 more lives in Punjab

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:53 PM

The COVID-19 took 62 more lives in the province while the number of coronavirus cases reached 54,138 after the registration of 1537 new cases during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 took 62 more lives in the province while the number of coronavirus cases reached 54,138 after the registration of 1537 new cases during the last 24 hours.

Spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Monday noon, total number of deaths was recorded 1031 in the province with recoveries 17,710.

As many as 932 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore, 17 in Kasur, 10 in Sheikhupura, 102 in Rawalpindi, 5 in Jehlum, 22 in Gujranwala, 3 in Narowal, 47 in Gujrat, 10 in Hafizabad 5 in Mandi Bahauddin, 71 in Multan, 2 in Khanewal, 10 in Vehari, 26 in Muzafargarh, 115 in Faisalabad, 6 in Chiniot, 13 in Toba Tek Singh, 3 in Jhang, 9 in Rahimyar Khan, 23 in Sargodha, 32 in Mianwali, 2 in Layyah, 5 in Bhakkar, 1 in Bahawalnagar, 20 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Lodhran, 8 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Rajanpur, 6 in Okara, 22 in Sahiwal, and 2 case were in Pakpatan district during the 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 356,678 corona tests so far.

People have been advised to opt SOPs by wearing face masks, washing hands with soap several times in a day and maintainingsocial distance.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus.

More Stories From Pakistan

