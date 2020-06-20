COVID-19 takes away 82 more lives in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away 82 more lives in the province, while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached to 64,216 after registration of 2538 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Saturday noon, total number of deaths has been reached to 1347 in the province.

The health department confirmed that 1166 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore, 5 in Nankana Sahib, 5 in Kasur, 11 in Sheikhupura, 577 in Rawalpindi, 15 in Jehlum, 5 in Attock, 106 in Gujranwala, 57 in Sialkot, 9 in Narowal, 36 in Gujrat, 7 in Mandi Bahauddin, 180 in Multan, 27 in Muzafargarh, 9 in Vehari, 137 in Faisalabad, 8 in Toba Tek Singh, 30 in Rahimyar Khan, 35 in Sargodha, 4 in Mianwali, 7 in Bahawalnagar, 38 in Bahawalpur, 4 in Lodharan, 12 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Layyah, 3 in Okara, 14 in Jhang, 12 in Khanewal, 1 Bhakkar, 16 in Sahiwal, 4 in Pakpatan and 5 new case of COVID-19 have been reported in Rajanpur district during the 24 hours till the filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 407,083 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 17,964 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.