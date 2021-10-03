UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Tally Reports National Positivity Ratio Drop Below 4%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 12:10 PM

Covid-19 tally reports national positivity ratio drop below 4%

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :The national tally of Covid-19 pandemic on Sunday reported decline in national positivity ratio below 4% amid declining disease trend and consistent death rate.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a tweet on it's official handle shares the latest disease statistics.

The nerve centre of the country in its fight against the pandemic wrote that some 50,779 tests were conducted across the country with 1,656 more people testing positive for the contagious disease.

There were 3,444 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 3.6%.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

During the past 24 hours, some 35 infected patients died due to the deadly virus including those under treatment in the hospitals and in their respective quarantines or homes.

Related Topics

Died Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

25 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

4 hours ago
 Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: ..

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: SADC

12 hours ago
 No further extension in deadline for filing tax re ..

No further extension in deadline for filing tax returns: FBR

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.