COVID-19 Telemedicines Helpline getting remarkable response: Principal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The coronavirus 'Telemedicines Helpline' which was firstly started in the Lahore General Hospital and in all other teaching hospitals of Lahore getting remarkable response not only within the country, but also from abroad.

This was stated by Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and LGH Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar while talking to APP in an exclusive talk regarding the development of Telemedicines here on Sunday.

He said that doctors were providing assistance to the masses regarding coronavirus, its symptoms and other medical assistance.

Responding to a question, he said that this telemedicines service was arranged by the hospital by utilizing already available computer-network and without any expenditures.

Some days back Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar had inaugurated Corona Telemedicine Helpline Centre through video-link at General Hospital.

Principal PGMI Prof. Al-freed Zafar about the steps being taken for the eradication of coronavirus and the establishment of Telemedicine Centres said that people instead of going hospitals getting information and assistance about coronavirus through this newly established helpline, adding that the crowed had been decreased by 50 percent visiting hospital.

He said that this service would remain available to the people on permanent basis after tackling the coronavirus patients.

He said that this service expanded to other departments including eyes, gynecology and other departments.

He informed that people from UK and Arab countries were also contacting with them on Telemedicines Helpline.

Prof. Al-Fareed informed that this service had also been launched in DG.Khan ,Rahim Yar Khan,Nishtar Medical College Multan,Gujranwal. He said that LGH had also launched another service by Psycho-Counseling Center to address the maximum fear and anxiety caused by the coronavirus outbreak and the psychological problems that might result from it.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof. Dr. Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said that the coronavirus epidemic and its related problems all over the world were deeply rooted in human psychology, adding that it might effect moods of people, sleeping problems, anger, bitterness and depression leading to an increase in physical ailments. He said that especially blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hepatitis, asthma and cancer patients were at more risk due to corona pandemic.

Principal PGMI said that in order to create hope and courage among the people, their psychological problems should also be given full attention to cope with the situation.

Prof. Al-Freed said that 24 hours doctors will be available at 042-99266819 and 042-99268837 at LGH which will be providing guidance about coronavirus and other diseases to the masses. He said that the people could contact without any hesitation and they should seek medical advice from the doctors.

He said that all the resources of the institute on the directives of the Punjab Government would benefit the patients.

However, he suggested that people should observe the lockdown and better to stay at their homes and refrain from going outside without extreme necessity.

