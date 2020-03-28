COVID-19 test capacity increase to 500 patients per day in KP : Ajmal Wazir

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesperson Ajmal Wazir on Friday said that total capacity of COVID-19 test has been increased to 500 patients per day across the province

Addressing a press briefing to give update on measures to stop spread of coronavirus, he said that all essential medical equipments and kits have been provided to hospitals.

Addressing a press briefing to give update on measures to stop spread of coronavirus, he said that all essential medical equipments and kits have been provided to hospitals.

The spokesperson said that provincial government had announced package of Rs. 32 billion to deal with the pandemic under which relief aid would be provided to 1.9 million families across the province.

Under the package , Rs.8 billion have been release to make sure availability of equipments for doctors and paramedic staff in hospitals, he said.

Ajmal Wazir said that government would also give tax relief of Rs.

5 billon on various heads.

He said that COVID-19 tests were being conducted in Bannu and D.I Khan with the help of Pakistan Army , acknowledging the efforts of doctors, paramedical staff and security officials who were performing duties round the clock.

The spokesman said that the provincial government had decided to start strict against profiteers and hoarders during lockdown, adding plenty of food supply was available in the province.

He informed that a woman who recently returned after performing Umrah had died and tested confirmed COVID patient. As precautionary measure, the entire locality has been quarantined.

He called on people to adopt precautionary measures to help in containment of the disease, adding positive result were being witnessed from lock down.