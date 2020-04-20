UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Testing Begins At Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 09:57 PM

Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center (JPMC), one of the largest tertiary care hospitals in Karachi, started with its novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center (JPMC), one of the largest tertiary care hospitals in Karachi, started with its novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility on Monday.

The laboratory, a dedicated bio-safety- level three lab (BL-3 facility), on first day of its functioning tested 60 suspected virus carriers, all adults, said Dr.Seemi Jamali, Executive Director, JPMC.

Talking to APP she said 100 tests per day can be conducted under the available arrangement, however, the hospital is in process to hire adequately trained lab staff to strengthen it deliverance capacities.

There is no dearth of relevant specialists and qualified pathologists, microbiologists and well trained lab technicians,however, for this particular issue, JPMC was said to be gearing up its faculties.

To a query, she said the needed funds were provided by the provincial government and thanked the authorities for their assistance.

However, an issue that she feared may assume serious proportions, if not addressed on urgent basis, was inability of many of the junior staffers to reach the hospital.

Non availability of public transport and blanket ban on pillion riding had been the major hindrance for many of our staffers to join their duties this morning, said the JPMC head.

