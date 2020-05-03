UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Testing Capacity In KP Reached To 1500 Per Day: Jhagra

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 05:40 PM

COVID-19 testing capacity in KP reached to 1500 per day: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Finance and Health, Taimour Salim Khan Jhagra on Sunday said the coronavirous testing capacity of Khyber Pakthunkhwa has been enhanced to 1500 per day and efforts was going on to increase it to 5000 per day.

In a statement here, the minister said just 45 days ago, the province testing capacity was only 40 per day that now jumped to 1500 per day.

He said private sector was being involved to increase it 5000 per day.

The tests capacity has been increased after establishment of new testing laboratories including one each at Saidu Group of Hospital Swat and Ayub Medical College Abbottabad.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Swat Saidu Sunday

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for day ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture provides virtual tours and workshops ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns North Sinai attack, expresses solidar ..

4 hours ago

UAE-Oman ties &#039;eternal and growing&#039;: UAE ..

4 hours ago

ADNIC reports Q1 2020 net profit of AED122.6 milli ..

4 hours ago

Oman announces 85 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.