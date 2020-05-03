COVID-19 testing capacity in KP reached to 1500 per day: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Finance and Health, Taimour Salim Khan Jhagra on Sunday said the coronavirous testing capacity of Khyber Pakthunkhwa has been enhanced to 1500 per day and efforts was going on to increase it to 5000 per day.

In a statement here, the minister said just 45 days ago, the province testing capacity was only 40 per day that now jumped to 1500 per day.

He said private sector was being involved to increase it 5000 per day.

The tests capacity has been increased after establishment of new testing laboratories including one each at Saidu Group of Hospital Swat and Ayub Medical College Abbottabad.