COVID-19 Tests Of Beat 7, North Zone, N-5 Conducted

Mon 29th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

COVID-19 tests of Beat 7, North Zone, N-5 conducted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Zonal Command Grand Trunk road (N-5) North Zone Muhammad Visal Fakhar Sultan COVID-19 tests of officers of Beat 7, North Zone were held.

Dr Muhammad Wasim, CEO Jehlum had sent a team of medical staff led by Dr Salman Jawwad.

On the occasion DSP Ali Abid Rizwan , commander beat 7, Inspector Rana Naseem Abbas, admin officer and Inspector Naveed Arif Kazmi, Operational Ofgicer paid tributes to the front line soldiers of NHMP for their services in this time of pandemic.

