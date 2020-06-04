COVID-19 threats :Safety goods distribute among MWMC staffers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) administration was determined for safety of its staffers after increasing Covid-19 threats and distributed face masks, soap and gloves among sanitary workers.

Managing Director MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar said that safety goods was being distributed among 2000 company staffers and was directed to use face masks and gloves during filed duty as preventive measures under the directions of government.

The staff was also advised to wash hands with soap after ending duty and also ensured social distancing.

'We are proud on our sanitary workers' Nasir said and added that the sanitary workers had served over 900 corona affected patients at Quarantine center and no company staffer suffered this pandemic due to safety initiatives.

He urged them to continue serving citizens by adopting preventive measures.

APP /sak