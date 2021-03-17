COVID-19: Three major hospitals in Lahore run out of vaccine

(@fidahassanain)

There is an influx of people rushing towards Mayo, Jinnah and Services Hospital for COVID-19 treatment and care but these are already full of their capacities, and are without vaccine.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17, 2021) Amid tall claims of the Punjab government to deal with COVID-19 cases, three major hospitals of Lahore ran out of COVID-19 vaccine.

The sources said that there was influx of patients in all these three hospitals but vaccine was not available.

They said that Mayo Hospital, Services and Jinnah Hospital all were out of vaccine for treatment of the COVID-19 patients. A local tv also reported the issue.

The sources said that the vaccine was not available even for the doctors dealing with the Coronavirus patients.

The vaccine came to an end on Tuesday.

However, the hospitals’ administrations confirmed that more vaccine had to reach tonight (Wednesday’s night), pointing out that there was rush to maximum level of COVID-19 patients.

This issued surfaced at the moment when the third tranche of Sinopharm vaccine arrived in the country on Wednesday (today), and the vaccine would be provided to the hospitals.

Pakistan was vaccinating the country’s healthcare workers and people over the age of 60 years under the ongoing vaccine drive against COVID-19.