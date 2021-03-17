UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19: Three Major Hospitals In Lahore Run Out Of Vaccine

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 04:40 PM

COVID-19: Three major hospitals in Lahore run out of vaccine

There is an influx of people rushing towards Mayo, Jinnah and Services Hospital for COVID-19 treatment and care but these are already full of their capacities, and are without vaccine.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17, 2021) Amid tall claims of the Punjab government to deal with COVID-19 cases, three major hospitals of Lahore ran out of COVID-19 vaccine.

The sources said that there was influx of patients in all these three hospitals but vaccine was not available.

They said that Mayo Hospital, Services and Jinnah Hospital all were out of vaccine for treatment of the COVID-19 patients. A local tv also reported the issue.

The sources said that the vaccine was not available even for the doctors dealing with the Coronavirus patients.

The vaccine came to an end on Tuesday.

However, the hospitals’ administrations confirmed that more vaccine had to reach tonight (Wednesday’s night), pointing out that there was rush to maximum level of COVID-19 patients.

This issued surfaced at the moment when the third tranche of Sinopharm vaccine arrived in the country on Wednesday (today), and the vaccine would be provided to the hospitals.

Pakistan was vaccinating the country’s healthcare workers and people over the age of 60 years under the ongoing vaccine drive against COVID-19.

Related Topics

Lahore Government Of Punjab TV All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

State land worth Rs34.4 m retrieved

13 seconds ago

MCL carries out anti-encroachment operation in cit ..

15 seconds ago

All US Servicemen Could Leave Afghanistan by May 1 ..

17 seconds ago

Scientists discover tree fossils dating back 300 m ..

18 seconds ago

Miserable condition of minorities in India proved ..

21 seconds ago

Israeli Foreign Minister Invites Lavrov to Visit I ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.