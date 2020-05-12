COVID-19: Training, orientation sessions for tiger force volunteers stressed

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Tuesday asked the district administrations of different localities to arrange proper training and orientation sessions for the volunteers of Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) before assigning them various duties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Tuesday asked the district administrations of different localities to arrange proper training and orientation sessions for the volunteers of Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) before assigning them various duties.

The SAPM told this to the local administrations of Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi divisions during the separate online meetings which were held through video link here, said a news release.

Usman Dar lauded the efforts of civil administrations, especially in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for actively engaging volunteers after formation of required steering committees and arranging proper orientation sessions for the volunteers.

He also appreciated the passion of volunteers, who have been working at the forefront in the fight against the coronavirus.

"Services and contributions of Corona Relief Tiger Force are praiseworthy and the spirit of volunteerism displayed by Corona Relief Tiger Force to selflessly serve their communities in time of crisis is highly commendable," Usman Dar remarked.

More than 64,000 volunteers had signed up for the 'Tiger Force' from the Dera Ghazi Khan, Commissioner Sajid Zafar Dal told the SAPM during the virtual meeting.

He said so far, 5,000 volunteers had been assigned multiple duties in all districts of the division.

The duties included implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in mosques to contain the virus spread, registration of jobless labourers under 'Ehsass Kafalat Programme', price checking and others.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Asif Iqbal Ch apprised the meeting that the CRTF volunteers were self-motivated and their services were being utilized adequately to carry out rescue and relief activities in the division amid the global pandemic.

More than 3000 volunteers had been deputed at the utility stores to check stock availability of essential edible items and at Ehsaas Kafalat and National Database and Registration Authority centres as well to register unemployed labourers under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme.

Commissioner Rawalpindi division Capt. (R) M. Mahmood informed the SAPM about engagement of registered volunteers in the division. Presently, about 1,000 volunteers had been performing duties across Rawalpindi, he added.

Deputy Commissioners Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum also apprised the meeting on district wise performance of the CRTF.

Usman Dar acknowledged the good work done by civil administration for effectively utilizing services of volunteers in the relief activities. He asked for sharing updates on performance of the CRTF on regular basis.