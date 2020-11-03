ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Universal Postal Union (UPU) has agreed to postpone its 27th Universal Postal Congress until August 2021 due to the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking about the decision, the Director General of UPU, Bishar A. Hussein, said, "I am pleased that the spirit of consensus—the historic cornerstone of UPU's global efforts—has enabled member countries to reach agreement on a new Congress date", said a press release.

Hussein added the COVID-19 pandemic had created exceptional circumstances for all international organizations, but the decision to hold the Congress in Abidjan in 2021 was the right one. The UPU head said the decision would allow the Côte d'Ivoire government—the original 2020 host—another opportunity to hold the high- profile Congress.

The decision was made at an exceptional meeting of the Council of Administration (CA), the body supervising UPU's work in the four-year period between Congresses, held from 26-27 October.

Representatives of the 41 member countries who sit on the CA could attend the meeting held at UPU's headquarters in Bern, Switzerland either physically or remotely.

During opening remarks, Hussein said, "I urge the Council of Administration to be guided by the global pandemic situation; the need to make important decisions to facilitate the continuity of the work of the Union; and the position of the host country, who has consistently confirmed their commitment to host the Congress as soon as conditions permit."The CA also agreed to review the progress of the preparation for the Congress in their forthcoming meetings in December and next April.