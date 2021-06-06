UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Vaccination Camp Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 03:20 PM

COVID-19 vaccination camp held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :In order to vaccinate all government employees against COVID-19, a vaccination camp was organized at the office of Deputy Commissioner Tando Allahyar on Sunday.

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Rasheed Zardari, the District Health Authority has organized the vaccination camp in which all officers/officials of different government departments were inoculated.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Zardari said basic objective of the said activity was to provide COVID-19 vaccination facility to the employees and asked them to get their family members and friends vaccinated so that normalcy could be restored in the country.

He said the complete vaccination of the people was only way to contain this virus from spreading further and after completion of the process normal activities would be restored in the province.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Tando Allahyar Sunday Family All From Government

Recent Stories

15 of the same family drowned in River Indus as pa ..

15 minutes ago

Putin, EU's Michel Discuss Prospects for Sputnik V ..

15 minutes ago

Beekeeping sector has great potential to generate ..

15 minutes ago

Iran Promises to Give Ukraine Access to File on Ai ..

15 minutes ago

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

44 minutes ago

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict S ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.