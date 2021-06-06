COVID-19 vaccination camp held

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :In order to vaccinate all government employees against COVID-19, a vaccination camp was organized at the office of Deputy Commissioner Tando Allahyar on Sunday.

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Rasheed Zardari, the District Health Authority has organized the vaccination camp in which all officers/officials of different government departments were inoculated.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Zardari said basic objective of the said activity was to provide COVID-19 vaccination facility to the employees and asked them to get their family members and friends vaccinated so that normalcy could be restored in the country.

He said the complete vaccination of the people was only way to contain this virus from spreading further and after completion of the process normal activities would be restored in the province.