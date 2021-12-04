COVID-19 vaccination campaign targets reviewed

Secretary Archeology Punjab Saqib Manan Saturday took a briefing at the Deputy Commissioner office about targets of the coronavirus vaccination campaign 'Reach Every Door' (RED).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Secretary Archeology Punjab Saqib Manan Saturday took a briefing at the Deputy Commissioner office about targets of the coronavirus vaccination campaign 'Reach Every Door' (RED).

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Kashif Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer education Ali Ahmad Sian and others attended the meeting.

The secretary said that he had been appointed as the in-charge of coronavirus vaccination campaign for monitoring the set targets in the district, on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said the 'Reach Every Door' campaign had great significance for vaccination of people.

He directed the district administration and district health authority to utilize all available resources for the vaccination of people.

Secretary Saqib Manan also visited streets and reviewed the campaign. He also checked the record of vaccination.

DC Ali Shehzad said that about 800 health teams including outreach and fixed had been engaged withthe campaign to achieve the desired results. He said that the special campaign RED would continue till Dec 31. CEO Health Dr Kashif Mahmood said that 0.8 million people had been vaccinated during first round of RED campaign by achieving 79% target. He further said that a target of vaccinating 2 million people had been fixed for this special campaign.