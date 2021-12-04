UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign Targets Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 10:41 PM

COVID-19 vaccination campaign targets reviewed

Secretary Archeology Punjab Saqib Manan Saturday took a briefing at the Deputy Commissioner office about targets of the coronavirus vaccination campaign 'Reach Every Door' (RED).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Secretary Archeology Punjab Saqib Manan Saturday took a briefing at the Deputy Commissioner office about targets of the coronavirus vaccination campaign 'Reach Every Door' (RED).

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Kashif Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer education Ali Ahmad Sian and others attended the meeting.

The secretary said that he had been appointed as the in-charge of coronavirus vaccination campaign for monitoring the set targets in the district, on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said the 'Reach Every Door' campaign had great significance for vaccination of people.

He directed the district administration and district health authority to utilize all available resources for the vaccination of people.

Secretary Saqib Manan also visited streets and reviewed the campaign. He also checked the record of vaccination.

DC Ali Shehzad said that about 800 health teams including outreach and fixed had been engaged withthe campaign to achieve the desired results. He said that the special campaign RED would continue till Dec 31. CEO Health Dr Kashif Mahmood said that 0.8 million people had been vaccinated during first round of RED campaign by achieving 79% target. He further said that a target of vaccinating 2 million people had been fixed for this special campaign.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Punjab All Million Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MQM-P lawmakers mass contact campaign against PPP' ..

MQM-P lawmakers mass contact campaign against PPP's proposed local government bi ..

33 minutes ago
 Sindhi Cultural Day to be marked on Dec 5

Sindhi Cultural Day to be marked on Dec 5

33 minutes ago
 Iran Abandons Compromises During Vienna Talks, Mak ..

Iran Abandons Compromises During Vienna Talks, Makes New Demands - US State Depa ..

33 minutes ago
 Turkish singer pays tribute to late Kashmiri Hurri ..

Turkish singer pays tribute to late Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani

2 hours ago
 Medvedev wins to set up Russia v Croatia Davis Cup ..

Medvedev wins to set up Russia v Croatia Davis Cup final

2 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.