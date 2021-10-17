UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Camps Established At Wedding Halls, Motorcycle Market

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 08:10 PM

COVID-19 vaccination camps established at wedding halls, motorcycle market

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :In order to contain the spread of the COVID-19, the district administration has expedited the inoculation process and vaccination camps were established at different marriage halls in Latifabad and the city's main motorcycle market.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC Fatima Saima Ahmed along with health teams established vaccination camps at different marriage halls of taluka Latifabad to inoculate unvaccinated people attending wedding ceremonies.

Meanwhile, Mukhtiarkar City Abu bakar Sadhayo also arranged vaccination camps at Khokhar Mohalla motorcycle market and COVID vaccines were administered to the unvaccinated shopkeepers and people visiting there.

The shopkeepers also expressed gratitude to DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and AC City Mutahar Watto for organizing a camp in the market.

They said due to business engagements they had no time to visit vaccination centres and arranging special camp in the market would provide an opportunity for them to be vaccinated.

Related Topics

Business Marriage Visit Market

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 41st edition of GITEX GL ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything

12 minutes ago
 SEHA shares breast cancer recovery story to unders ..

SEHA shares breast cancer recovery story to underscore importance of early detec ..

42 minutes ago
 T20World Cup: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bowl ..

T20World Cup: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bowl first

59 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Scotlan ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Scotland, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 hour ago
 Erbil Governor lauds UAE&#039;s efforts to support ..

Erbil Governor lauds UAE&#039;s efforts to support education in Iraq&#039;s Kurd ..

1 hour ago
 T20World Cup 2021: Oman beats PNG in opening match ..

T20World Cup 2021: Oman beats PNG in opening match by 10 wickets

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.