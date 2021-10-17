COVID-19 vaccination camps established at wedding halls, motorcycle market

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :In order to contain the spread of the COVID-19, the district administration has expedited the inoculation process and vaccination camps were established at different marriage halls in Latifabad and the city's main motorcycle market.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC Fatima Saima Ahmed along with health teams established vaccination camps at different marriage halls of taluka Latifabad to inoculate unvaccinated people attending wedding ceremonies.

Meanwhile, Mukhtiarkar City Abu bakar Sadhayo also arranged vaccination camps at Khokhar Mohalla motorcycle market and COVID vaccines were administered to the unvaccinated shopkeepers and people visiting there.

The shopkeepers also expressed gratitude to DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and AC City Mutahar Watto for organizing a camp in the market.

They said due to business engagements they had no time to visit vaccination centres and arranging special camp in the market would provide an opportunity for them to be vaccinated.