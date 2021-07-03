Covid-19 Vaccination center opened in Badin

(@FahadShabbir)

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner, vaccination center was established by the health department in Harmain public higher secondary School for carrying out Covid-19 vaccination of private School Teachers.

Assistant Commissioner Golarchi Kashif Raza Mangi visited vaccination center and hold separate meetings with teachers of different schools and principals.

On the occasion teaching and non-teaching staff of various schools including Harain public Higher secondary school, Shah Abdul Latif High school, School of Excellence, Rustam Golden career School, Noor public high school,Paras Public High School, New city High School, Anjuman-e-Jamiia Muhammadia Higher Secondary School, Hope elementary School, jaffer public School and Safa public School were administered corona vaccine.

Assistant Commissioner Kashif Raza mangi directed private school owners that compliance on Standard operating procedure (SOPs) will be ensured at any cost and strict action will be taken against teaching and non-teaching staff found negligent in this regard.