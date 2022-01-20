COVID-19 Vaccination Center reopen

Following the Commissioner Sukkur, Shafiqe Mahesar's directives, COVID-19 Vaccination Centre was reopened at Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Hospital Sukkur on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Following the Commissioner Sukkur, Shafiqe Mahesar's directives, COVID-19 Vaccination Centre was reopened at Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Hospital Sukkur on Thursday.

According to details, The employees of paramedical and health department and their families would be benefited with medical facility in this hospital.