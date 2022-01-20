UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Center Reopen

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 08:35 PM

COVID-19 Vaccination Center reopen

Following the Commissioner Sukkur, Shafiqe Mahesar's directives, COVID-19 Vaccination Centre was reopened at Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Hospital Sukkur on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Following the Commissioner Sukkur, Shafiqe Mahesar's directives, COVID-19 Vaccination Centre was reopened at Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Hospital Sukkur on Thursday.

According to details, The employees of paramedical and health department and their families would be benefited with medical facility in this hospital.

Related Topics

Sukkur

Recent Stories

Govt puts country on way to prosperity: Asad Umar

Govt puts country on way to prosperity: Asad Umar

2 minutes ago
 Ashiana Housing case: Court reserves verdict on ac ..

Ashiana Housing case: Court reserves verdict on acquittal applications of two ac ..

2 minutes ago
 Police Receive Message About Bomb in Zelenskyy's O ..

Police Receive Message About Bomb in Zelenskyy's Office - Reports

2 minutes ago
 US, Allies Prepare Swift Response If Russia Moves ..

US, Allies Prepare Swift Response If Russia Moves Across Ukrainian Border - Blin ..

2 minutes ago
 KP CM assures justice to affectees of hydel projec ..

KP CM assures justice to affectees of hydel projects

5 minutes ago
 Omicron-hit Moscow reports record daily Covid case ..

Omicron-hit Moscow reports record daily Covid cases

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.