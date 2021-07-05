(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The Sindh Health Department on Monday established COVID-19 vaccination centre to facilitate the cattle traders and buyers in the Asia's largest cattle market of sacrificial animals established for Eid-ul-Azha near the Sohrab area at Karachi-Hyderabad Superhighway, here.

A spokesperson of the cattle market said, appropriate arrangements for the vaccination have already been made and the free vaccination will be started from July 06. The CNIC will be mandatory for vaccination, besides, free PCR testing facility of coronavirus will also be extended, he added.

He said that the facility of a single dose of coronavirus vaccine will also be available.

mobile vaccination teams will also be available to extend vaccination facility in the cattle market, he added.

More than 200,000 cattle have so far been brought for sale as sacrificial animals include cows, buffaloes, camels, oxen, sheep, goats, and cattle of different breeds in the Asia's largest cattle market of sacrificial animals.

The spokesperson said that arrivals of sacrificial animals of various colors and breeds from different areas of Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will continue till a day before Eid-ul-Azha in the marshaling area of cattle market's 48 blocks covering an area of 900 acres.