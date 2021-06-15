UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Vaccination Centers Established In Five Hospitals Of KMC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:46 PM

COVID-19 vaccination centers established in five hospitals of KMC

Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed on Tuesday said that COVID-19 vaccination centers have been set up in five hospitals of KMC, asking the citizens to come to these centers with their original identity cards and get vaccinated immediately

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed on Tuesday said that COVID-19 vaccination centers have been set up in five hospitals of KMC, asking the citizens to come to these centers with their original identity cards and get vaccinated immediately.

The hospitals in Karachi where these centers have been set up included Sarfraz Rafiqi Shaheed Hospital New Chali, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Nazimabad, Karachi Medical and Dental College North Nazimabad, Spencer Eye Hospital Lee Market and Landhi Medical Complex while others Vaccination centers are also being set up in hospitals soon.

On the first day after the establishment of vaccination centers, a large number of citizens visited these centers and underwent vaccinations where doctors and paramedical staff are available to guide and advise the citizens, Ahmed said.

He added that the aim is to provide more citizens with the facility to be vaccinated against coronavirus"While precautionary measures are needed to prevent the spread of corona, the vaccination process is also important. That is why vaccination centers are being set up at various places at the Federal and provincial levels to facilitate the people," the Administrator added.

Related Topics

Karachi Martyrs Shaheed Guide Spencer Landhi North Nazimabad Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE elected to Union of Arab Football Associations ..

34 minutes ago

US Open tees off after 90-minute fog delay at Torr ..

16 minutes ago

Over 10,000 daily UK Covid cases for first time in ..

16 minutes ago

Seven-Day Average of Coronavirus Cases in US Drops ..

16 minutes ago

Czech Republic Should Establish New Relations With ..

16 minutes ago

LAC reopens Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts cla ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.