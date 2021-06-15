COVID-19 vaccination centers established in five hospitals of KMC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed on Tuesday said that COVID-19 vaccination centers have been set up in five hospitals of KMC, asking the citizens to come to these centers with their original identity cards and get vaccinated immediately.

The hospitals in Karachi where these centers have been set up included Sarfraz Rafiqi Shaheed Hospital New Chali, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Nazimabad, Karachi Medical and Dental College North Nazimabad, Spencer Eye Hospital Lee Market and Landhi Medical Complex while others Vaccination centers are also being set up in hospitals soon.

On the first day after the establishment of vaccination centers, a large number of citizens visited these centers and underwent vaccinations where doctors and paramedical staff are available to guide and advise the citizens, Ahmed said.

He added that the aim is to provide more citizens with the facility to be vaccinated against coronavirus"While precautionary measures are needed to prevent the spread of corona, the vaccination process is also important. That is why vaccination centers are being set up at various places at the Federal and provincial levels to facilitate the people," the Administrator added.