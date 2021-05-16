Covid-19 vaccination centers to be increased: CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the number of corona vaccination centres is being increased in Lahore and other parts of the province to accommodate maximum citizens on daily basis.

The Chief Minister said that as compared with other provinces, more people are being vaccinated every day in Punjab. He appealed to the citizens to maintain social distance, wear face masks and remain confined to their homes during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Following the SOPs is in the best interest of the people, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that people's cooperation to stop the spread of Corona virus outbreak is of great importance. He directed the concerned department and institutions to ensure complete implementation of the measures and guidelines being taken by the government. There is no room for negligence anymore as preventive measures are the only way to control coronavirus, Usman Buzdar observed.