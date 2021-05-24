COVID-19 vaccination centers to be set up in industrial zones :Minister Sindh for Industries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Anti-corruption Establishment Jam Ikramullah Dhareejo has said that COVID-19 Vaccination Centers (CVCs) would be set up in industrial zones with the cooperation of factory owners for vaccination of factory workers at their place of duty.

He said this while addressing a meeting chaired by him here on Monday.

Dhareejo said that he would meet the industrialists on May 25 for setting up of vaccination centers and other required facilities.It was hoped that with the cooperation of the industrialists, full vaccination of factory workers would be made possible.

He said that factory owners should vaccinate their workers as soon as possible and all necessary steps should be taken to protect factory workers from coronavirus.

Dhareejo said"Coronavirus is a serious problem and needs to be addressed seriously." The participants also made deliberations on matters regarding implementation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures in factories.

Dhareejo said that the Sindh government was ensuring implementation of the lockdown to contain sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. Only through severe lockdown we could be able to deal with the epidemic, he observed.

Secretary Industries Riaz-ud-Din and other officials concerned were also present.