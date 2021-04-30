UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Inaugurated In Isra University Hospital Hyderabad

Fri 30th April 2021

COVID-19 Vaccination Centre inaugurated in Isra University Hospital Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The Chancellor Isra University Hyderabad Prof. Dr. Asadullah Kazi Friday inaugurated the COVID-19 Vaccination Centre which established with the help of Sindh Government here in the hospital premises.

The chancellor accompanied by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nazeer Ashraf Laghari, Registrar Abdul Qadir Memon and District Health Officer Hyderabad Dr. Lala Jaffer Pathan also got first shot of COVID-19 vaccine on the occasion.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nazeer Ashraf Laghari thanked the Sindh Health Ministry and District Health Officer Hyderabad for providing opportunity to Isra University Hospital to serve the public during this the pandemic.

He emphasized the need of strict compliance of standard operating procedures set by the government against COVID-19 and advised to all to save their lives by taking preventive measures against pandemic.

The District Health Officer Hyderabad, Dr. Lala Jaffer Pathan said that the vaccination center in Isra University will not only benefit the people of Hyderabad, but it will be beneficial for the people of other parts of adjoining districts of the province. The people can get vaccine information from the hospital too.

Among others, the focal person Isra Hospital vaccination center Prof. Dr. Hussain Bux Kolachi, Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Memon, Dr. Asif Burney, Dr. Qadir Bux Qadwani and Dr. Nasreen Memon were also present on the occasion.

