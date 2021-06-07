UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Vaccination Centre Set Up At Sir Syed University

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Covid-19 vaccination centre set up at Sir Syed University

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :A Covid-19 vaccination centre has been set up at the Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) in collaboration with the Sindh Health Department, which would provide free-of-charge vaccination to the teaching and non-teaching staff and students of the varsity.

Appreciating the support of Sindh government, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said the teachers, administrative staff and students of the university would receive free vaccination at the centre and it promotes the message that everyone should get vaccinated against Covid-19, shedding the wrong concepts to the wind, said a statement on Monday.

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali said that the SSUET vaccination centre would support the cause to prevent the spread of Covid-19. He thanked the provincial government for establishing a vaccination centre at the varsity through which the faculty and administrative staff of the university as well as hundreds of students from different parts of the country would be able to get free vaccination.

All Deans, Associate Dean, Directors, HODs and Faculties of the university appreciated the management for establishing the centre.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology From Government

Recent Stories

Next general elections will take place under a new ..

10 minutes ago

31,549 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

40 minutes ago

40 minutes ago

Starcom signs new strategic data and services part ..

48 minutes ago

RTA inks MoU with Zhong Tang Sky Railway Group to ..

55 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on Roads and Transport ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.