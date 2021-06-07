Covid-19 vaccination centre set up at Sir Syed University

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :A Covid-19 vaccination centre has been set up at the Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) in collaboration with the Sindh Health Department, which would provide free-of-charge vaccination to the teaching and non-teaching staff and students of the varsity.

Appreciating the support of Sindh government, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said the teachers, administrative staff and students of the university would receive free vaccination at the centre and it promotes the message that everyone should get vaccinated against Covid-19, shedding the wrong concepts to the wind, said a statement on Monday.

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali said that the SSUET vaccination centre would support the cause to prevent the spread of Covid-19. He thanked the provincial government for establishing a vaccination centre at the varsity through which the faculty and administrative staff of the university as well as hundreds of students from different parts of the country would be able to get free vaccination.

All Deans, Associate Dean, Directors, HODs and Faculties of the university appreciated the management for establishing the centre.