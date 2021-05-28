Covid-19 vaccination centre to be inaugurated at KU tomorrow

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Covid-19 vaccination centre would be established at the University of Karachi on Saturday for its employees.

It was revealed in the statement issued by the university here on Friday.

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment, and Coastal Development, Barrister Murtaza Wahab will inaugurate the Covid-19 Vaccination Centre.