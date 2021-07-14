UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Vaccination Centre To Be Set Up For Labourers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :A Coronavirus vaccination centre would be set up in tehsil Taxila under the administrative control of the District Health Authority for vaccinating up to 300 labourers against Covid-19.

District Surveillance Officer, district health authority Dr Waqar Ahmed Wednesday said, the vaccination centre would be established in collaboration with Al Ummat Foundation on July 16.

He said that the health department was liaising with the welfare organizations which arrange free food in different parts of the city and mobile vaccination centres would be set up at these places.

The surveillance officer said that the organizations were being contacted including Silani Welfare Trust and Bahria Dastar Khawan so that the government can reach out to as many people as possible and get them jabbed.

He said that under the policy of the Punjab government, a plan has been formulated to vaccinate every section of the society against coronavirus.

"The only way to deal with the corona epidemic was to implement SOPs and vaccination, "he added.

