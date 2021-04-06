UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Vaccination Centre To Be Set Up In 24 Hours

Tue 06th April 2021

COVID-19 vaccination centre to be set up in 24 hours

Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Muhammad Bashrat Raja Tuesday said that a new vaccine administration centre would be established at Fatima Jinnah Women's University within the next 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Muhammad Bashrat Raja Tuesday said that a new vaccine administration centre would be established at Fatima Jinnah Women's University within the next 24 hours.

According to a statement issued here, on the recommendation of the Provincial minister, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has given the approval of setting up a centre at the University campus.

The Minister said that residents of the cantonment and adjoining areas would be able to get vaccinated near their homes.

