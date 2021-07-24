COVID-19 vaccination certificate must for domestic air travel by August 1: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday declared COVID-19 vaccination certificate mandatory for domestic air travel and urged the masses to get vaccinated by July 31 in order to circumvent any inconvenience.

The nerve center of the country in its fight against COVID-19 took to Twitter to announce the restriction aimed at encouraging COVID-19 vaccination and allow vaccinated individuals only to avail domestic air travel facility.

The NCOC tweet mentioned that from August 1, COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate was mandatory for inland air travel.

It further wrote on it's official Twitter handle, " Get yourself vaccinated by July 31 and get a vaccination certificate to avoid any inconvenience in this regard."