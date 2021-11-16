UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Compulsory For Visitors, Attendants: P&SHD

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 11:13 PM

COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for visitors, attendants: P&SHD

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Tuesday said that no attendants, visitors without COVID-19 vaccination would not be allowed to enter in all public sector hospitals across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Tuesday said that no attendants, visitors without COVID-19 vaccination would not be allowed to enter in all public sector hospitals across Punjab.

In a statement issued here, he said that un-vaccinated citizens had to get vaccination before the entrance in government hospitals. He said on-the-spot vaccination facility was also provided to un-vaccinated people.

Imran elaborated that compulsory condition of vaccination was only for visitors and attendants, however, patients were exempted from this condition.

The secretary P&SHD said that clean and healthy environment in government hospitals was the basic right of patients and also play a pivotal role in patient's recovery.

Related Topics

Punjab All From Government

Recent Stories

EU Energy Chief, Ukrainian Energy Minister Discuss ..

EU Energy Chief, Ukrainian Energy Minister Discuss Nord Stream 2 Certification S ..

59 seconds ago
 UN Has No Confirmation of Poland Using Water Canon ..

UN Has No Confirmation of Poland Using Water Canons on Refugees, Urges Not Using ..

1 minute ago
 US Says Routinely Operates in Sync With Allies Aft ..

US Says Routinely Operates in Sync With Allies After Jets Seen Over Poland-Belar ..

1 minute ago
 Portugal Backs Further Investments in Gas, Oil - E ..

Portugal Backs Further Investments in Gas, Oil - Energy Deputy Minister

1 minute ago
 Russia Heard No Political Statements From Germany ..

Russia Heard No Political Statements From Germany on Nord Stream 2 Certification ..

14 minutes ago
 Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Situation on Armenian-Aze ..

Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Situation on Armenian-Azeri Border - Kremlin

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.