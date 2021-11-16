COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for visitors, attendants: P&SHD

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Tuesday said that no attendants, visitors without COVID-19 vaccination would not be allowed to enter in all public sector hospitals across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Tuesday said that no attendants, visitors without COVID-19 vaccination would not be allowed to enter in all public sector hospitals across Punjab.

In a statement issued here, he said that un-vaccinated citizens had to get vaccination before the entrance in government hospitals. He said on-the-spot vaccination facility was also provided to un-vaccinated people.

Imran elaborated that compulsory condition of vaccination was only for visitors and attendants, however, patients were exempted from this condition.

The secretary P&SHD said that clean and healthy environment in government hospitals was the basic right of patients and also play a pivotal role in patient's recovery.