COVID-19 vaccination continues at Arts Council

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 vaccination continued on the second day at the vaccination centre, Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.

A large number of artists were vaccinated on Thursday, including Talat Hussain, Rahat Kazmi, Saira Kazmi, Behroz Sabzwari, former Test cricketer Saleem Yousaf, Drama Writer Noor Ul Huda Shah, former Senator Ijaz Mahmood, and other members of the ACP Karachi.

The vaccination centre had been established at the Arts Council by the Sindh Health Department in collaboration with ACP to vaccinate ACP Karachi members who were above 60 years of age.