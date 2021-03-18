UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Vaccination Continues At Arts Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 07:21 PM

COVID-19 vaccination continues at Arts Council

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 vaccination continued on the second day at the vaccination centre, Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.

A large number of artists were vaccinated on Thursday, including Talat Hussain, Rahat Kazmi, Saira Kazmi, Behroz Sabzwari, former Test cricketer Saleem Yousaf, Drama Writer Noor Ul Huda Shah, former Senator Ijaz Mahmood, and other members of the ACP Karachi.

The vaccination centre had been established at the Arts Council by the Sindh Health Department in collaboration with ACP to vaccinate ACP Karachi members who were above 60 years of age.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Rahat Kazmi Talat Hussain

Recent Stories

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 149,135

41 minutes ago

UAE participates in virtual Annual Safety Conferen ..

56 minutes ago

Covid-19 vaccination continues on the second day a ..

1 hour ago

Islamabad police recover looted items worth Rs. 19 ..

1 hour ago

Former Wimbledon champion Bartoli visits Dubai Spo ..

1 hour ago

NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery launches new public prog ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.