COVID-19 vaccination continues at Arts Council

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 08:56 PM

Famous anchor and lawyer Naeem Bukhari, seasoned artist Munawer Saeed and famous actor Adnan Shah Tipu got vaccinated against COVID-19 here at the Arts Council of Pakistan - PAC's vaccination center here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Famous anchor and lawyer Naeem Bukhari, seasoned artist Munawer Saeed and famous actor Adnan Shah Tipu got vaccinated against COVID-19 here at the Arts Council of Pakistan - PAC's vaccination center here on Monday.

After getting vaccinated Naeem Bukhari said that this is a fabulous arrangement initiated by Arts Council and the Sindh government to disburse the COVID-19 vaccination and everyone was being treated well, said a spokesperson of the ACP.

ACP Vice President Munawar Saeed said that President Ahmed Shah and the entire medical team deserve credit where it's due for their remarkable efforts against COVID-19.

Renowned actor Adnan Shah Tipu also visited the center to get his first dose of COVID-19 vaccination. Tipu said "the arrangements made for this vaccination center are commendable. I support this noble initiative of Sindh Health Department and Arts Council.

" "The Arts Council Vaccination Center is administering an absolutely immaculate facility for the artist Fraternity and for that I salute their team, the Sindh Government, and the Arts Council President Ahmed Shah for their amazing efforts against Covid-19," said Veteran artist Khalid Anam.

String sensation Bilal Maqsood said "I suggest everyone come to the Arts Council Vaccination Center and get their vaccine instead of avoiding this boon."Senior journalist Taj Haider and his wife got their first dose of the vaccination, he said "It is not possible to make the better arrangements than this."Renowned personalities including Qudsia Akbar, Zahida Hina, Abdul Raheem Soomro, Mujahid Brelvi, Aurangzeb Laghari, Javed Akhter, Saifi Hassan, Dr.Fouzia Khan, Ameen Yousuf, Khalid Chanchar, Mubeen Mirza, Nasir Baig Chugtai, Adil Wadia, Khuwaja Sohail, Jawed Karim, and others got vaccinated at the council's vaccination center.

