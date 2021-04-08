Covid-19 vaccination continues for healthcare workers, senior citizens in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Administration of vaccine for prevention from coronavirus infection continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for healthcare workers and senior citizens.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, during the last twenty four hours around 9,812 persons were administered corona vaccination in the province.

Giving the break-up of the aggregate figure, the report adds that among 9,812 persons, around 6052 were elderly persons who got first jab of the vaccine.

The figures of senior citizens, above the age of 60 years, who were administered vaccination has reached to 59030.

Similarly, a total of 43,603 healthcare workers have received first doze of corona vaccination.

While 3,259 senior citizens and 23,396 heath workers have so far received second doze of the vaccination.