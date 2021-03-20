Covid 19 vaccination continues in Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

“The atmosphere of this vaccination center is really pleasant, it’s hard to believe that this place is in Karachi,” said writer & intellectual Anwar Maqsood

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th March, 2021) The covid-19 vaccination process continues at Arts Council with the cooperation of the Sindh Health Department. Veteran Actors and intellectuals including Talat Hussain, Javed Sheikh, Behroz Sabzwari, Haseena Moin, Anwer Maqsood, Prof. Anees Zaidi, Anwer Shour, Shakeel Adilzada, Shakeel (actor) and Zeenat Mangi (Wife of Javed Sheikh) and other artists got vaccinated.

On this occasion, renowned writer and intellectual Anwar Maqsood said that he could not believe that there is a place in Karachi where such cleanliness and sincerity are found in every person. The Sindh government deserves praise for supporting Arts Council Karachi. I congratulate the Government of Sindh and the Arts Council Karachi and urge the people to consider vaccination as their duty to prevent covid 19 and to play their important role in eradicating this epidemic.

“We have done our duty by vaccinating so that Pakistan can come out of this epidemic. May Allah keep our country safe and may we soon join the ranks of developed countries” said Javed Shaikh

On this occasion, actor Talat Hussain said that there is no question of trouble in the presence of Ahmad Shah. The arrangements and atmosphere of this vaccination center are worth seeing.

I thank the Sindh Government for doing a great job for the artist community the government has always been with us. The Vaccination Center is providing immunization facilities to elderly persons above the age of 60 years.