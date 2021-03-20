Covid-19 vaccination continues in Arts Council of Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The process of Covid-19 vaccination continued at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi on Saturday with the cooperation of the Sindh Health Department.

The Vaccination Center was providing immunization facilities to elderly persons above the age of 60 years.

Veteran Actors and intellectuals including Talat Hussain, Javed Sheikh, Shakeel, Behroz Sabzwari, Haseena Moin, Anwer Maqsood, Prof. Anees Zaidi, Anwer Shaoor, Shakeel Adilzada, Zeenat Mangi (Wife of Javed Sheikh) and other artists got vaccinated.

On this occasion, renowned writer and intellectual Anwar Maqsood lauded the arrangements at the council and urged the people to consider vaccination as their duty to prevent themselves of Covid-19 and to play their role in eradicating of the pandemic.

"We have done our duty by getting ourselves vaccinated so that Pakistan can come out of this epidemic. May Allah keep our country safe and may we soon join the ranks of developed countries" said Javed Shaikh.