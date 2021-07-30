UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Vaccination Continues In KP

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

COVID-19 vaccination continues in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as a total of 911,022 people have been vaccinated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the official of the Health Department said here on Friday.

Talking to media, the official said that 715,017 people were inoculated the first jab of Sinopham vaccine and 315,807 people were also given the second jab of the vaccine.

He said, 22,16,105 people have been given the first dose of Cansino and 373,073 people were given the second dose of Cansino. He said, a total of 2747 people have been administered Sinovac vaccine and the first dose of Astra Zeneca vaccine was given to 153,684 people in Peshawar.

A second dose of Astrazeneca was given to 20,155 people in Peshawar.

He said, 49,156 citizens were given the first dose of Pakvac and the first dose of Pfizer vaccine was given to 3,746 people with 1214 people were given the second dose of Pfizer vaccine. He said the first dose of moderna vaccine was given to 139,072 people and 26 people were given second dose of moderna vaccine.

